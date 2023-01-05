Verge Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $537,384.53 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,835.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00449602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00901787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00113152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00610718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00261371 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

