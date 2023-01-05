Veritaseum Price Reaches $40.31 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $86.64 million and $18,063.48 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $40.31 or 0.00239684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 125.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.02222510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.95 or 0.30326908 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.