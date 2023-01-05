Veritaseum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,464.18 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $39.82 or 0.00236843 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $85.61 million and $15,464.18 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

