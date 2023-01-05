Veriti Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TM opened at $137.19 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.14.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

