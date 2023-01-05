Veriti Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.21.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

BLK stock opened at $721.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $925.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

