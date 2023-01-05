Veriti Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

