Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

