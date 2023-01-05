Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.73. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

