Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

