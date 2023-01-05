Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $14.76

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $13.98. Vertex shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.20, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,234 shares of company stock worth $23,467,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.