Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 356,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 477,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after buying an additional 95,856 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,383,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.10 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

