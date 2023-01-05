Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92). Approximately 443,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 760% from the average daily volume of 51,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.76 million and a P/E ratio of 918.75.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

