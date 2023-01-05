Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

V opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

