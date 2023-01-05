Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.74. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.