Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.74. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
