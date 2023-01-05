Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 billion-$137.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

WBA opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $291,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

