Walken (WLKN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

