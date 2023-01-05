Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 8.6%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 6,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 569,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
