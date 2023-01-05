Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

