Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,200 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises 0.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.