Walter Public Investments Inc. Buys 599 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

