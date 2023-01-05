Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $884,312.30

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.20 million and $884,312.30 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003956 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

