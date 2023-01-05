Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €98.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €78.76 ($83.79) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.71 and a 200-day moving average of €66.92. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 1-year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

