Warner Bros. Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 87,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 69,233 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,568,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

