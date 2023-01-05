Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 48,912 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the quarter. Colicity accounts for 0.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 389,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 44.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Colicity Price Performance

COLIU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

