Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

