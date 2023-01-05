Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

JAQCU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

