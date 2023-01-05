Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JGGC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGC opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

