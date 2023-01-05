Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $165,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAQC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

