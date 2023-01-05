Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,801 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $492,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 174,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 232.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

