Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLDU. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 935.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

