Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 475.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 122.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

