Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000.

SAMAU stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

