Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $595,000.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OHAAU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.