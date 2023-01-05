Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAMGOLD (IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75.

12/21/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

12/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.10 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.50.

11/11/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.38. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

