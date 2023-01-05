Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $163.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,727. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

