Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Equal Weight

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $355.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $370.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.64.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $310.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.93. Cigna has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.