Wells Fargo & Company Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $925.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $850.00 to $925.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $826.74 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.23. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

