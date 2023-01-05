Wells Fargo & Company Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $210.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.04.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

