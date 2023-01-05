WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 7,463 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.14. 111,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

