WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 95,306 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

