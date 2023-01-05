WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 154,590 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,590 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,372. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

