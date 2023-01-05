WestEnd Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,146 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,352,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

