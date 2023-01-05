Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 38,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

