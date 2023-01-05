Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 142 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,550.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

