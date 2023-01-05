Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 886 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,539. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

