Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $162,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
