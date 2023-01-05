Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $62,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,189,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.46. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.81. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

