Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. 16,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

