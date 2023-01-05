Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $557.62. 11,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,797. The firm has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $631.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

