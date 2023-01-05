Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 211 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4,220.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.74. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,900. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $368.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

